Manifesting Money Wasn’t Working For Me, So I Successfully Turned To Loud Budgeting

Seal created her Instagram account five years ago to document her journey out of around £27k of personal debt. She explained to Refinery29 that she started her account to find “some like-minded people for accountability while paying off debt”. Seal ended up paying off her debt and buying a house in two years. “I think we could also do with being a little louder about our financial mistakes, as well as our successes,” Seal adds. “When I first started my account, I had no idea how many people were secretly in debt or struggling with financial shame and, rather than letting me off the hook, knowing that I wasn’t alone actually inspired me to make a change.”