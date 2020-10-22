These Women Paid An Instagram Influencer To Help Them Manifest Money. Now They’re Not Happy

As women start talking about money more openly and trying to figure out how to get a piece of the financial pie which, for too long, has been kept just out of reach, they are turning to people who look and sound like them for help via the platforms where they spend most of their time and feel most comfortable engaging with. The problem is that these people – influencers – aren’t always best placed to give them advice. This is because the very thing that makes Instagram democratic – the fact that anyone, in theory, can become a success on the platform, enabling careers like the one Akwisombe has carved out for herself which didn’t exist 10 years ago – is the thing that makes it impossible to bottle and sell.