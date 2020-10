These Women Paid An Instagram Influencer To Help Them Manifest Money. Now They’re Not Happy

Leonne is not the only one who wants her money back. Unemployed mother of two, 34-year-old Eaoifa* from London is also questioning the decision to hand over £1,200 of her cash. "I was initially drawn to Sarah’s style and confidence," she reflects. "Courses I had done with her before were very simple: she would teach you one thing and you would learn it but there’s only so much of that you can do. I did her Money and Manifesting course and I realised that there was nothing new there but I kept getting sucked into the dream that she was selling. She was a fairly relatable person with a stunning house, a creative business she ran with her partner, and time to look after and enjoy herself too, which was all pretty aspirational to me as a single mum. I thought that if I could get in front of her and tell her about my business (as was implied by participating in her programmes) then maybe she would post about it. I’d seen her do that for other people."