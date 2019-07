My conclusion is this: When someone is going through a hard time, when they have very real problems, we should not fob them off with blind optimism. We need realism and rationale. It’s simply not true that you can positively manifest your way out of any situation. Right now, we know that young people are struggling , we know that essentials like housing are expensive while wages are low and we know that all of this intersects with class and wealth. You’re now three times more likely to own a house if your parents owned property and to be in a top job if you went to a private school . So, frankly, life isn’t fair and no amount of positive thinking or even hard work changes that overnight.