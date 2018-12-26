Catch-Up TV: Boxsets You Missed In 2018 (& Now Have Time To Binge)

Staying on top of the latest and greatest television is a pain in the ass. There, I said it. 2018 was awash with brilliant new shows across Netflix, Amazon Prime and the good old BBC, which has had a corker of a year (see: Bodyguard, Little Drummer Girl, The Cry). I wouldn't blame you if a few gems slipped beneath your radar.
With many shows only running for six, four or even three episodes a series, there's even less opportunity to catch up in time to join the water cooler conversation at the office. But Christmas has finally come and you're going to need something to do in that awkward limbo between now and New Year's Eve. I recommend filling it with the great TV series that you missed the first time around.
I'm not here to blab about Killing Eve because I'm sure you've watched it twice and are religiously tracking the progress of series two. And I'm going to assume that you've already said hi and bye to the big power players on your favourite streaming service. Here is where we'll rewind to some of the familiar-sounding shows that either didn't get shouted about enough earlier in the year, or were gone from the line of popular chitchat before you had a chance to tune in. May I present your end-of-year television binge list...