So we're just as in the dark here at the series mid-point as we were when Becker first recruited Charlie back in Greece two episodes ago, which is frustrating, sure, but aren't the best thrillers a bit of a pain in the ass? That's why we bother pursuing them; to get through to the other side, past the red herrings, finally arriving at the answers to questions the show has been teasing all along. Three episodes in and it's clear those answers aren't just going to be handed to us – that'd be boring. But you can be sure that something big is on the way. All the tension that has been built so far, the pressure bubbling beneath the surface every time Charlie hallucinates being with Salim...there are only three more episodes to unravel. You'd be silly not to want to know where everything is going to land, and who will actually make it through to the end.