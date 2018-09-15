Villanelle is an enchanting, psychopathic killer. The urge to kill radiates from her coy, disarming smile and the lavish lifestyle that her occupation affords her. She lives in the achingly cool Parisian apartment of our shabby chic dreams. She dresses impeccably, and lives indulgently for her pleasure and her pleasure alone. "Villanelle is designing her own life," Waller-Bridge explains. "It's not about Villanelle looking cool, it's about Villanelle feeling cool, for her." You get the sense that the ice cream she devours on a date with the sweet, unassuming young man she pursues in a fleeting attempt to be "normal" is a moment she enjoys alone, even though he's walking by her side, eating exactly the same ice cream. Refreshingly, there's nothing sexual about her kills, her attire or the way she presents herself, and when she's actually having sex, she rides on top with the fierce determination with which we've only seen a man fuck a woman. She's enigmatic and terrifying, but as co-star Fiona Shaw explains: "You agree to all sorts of pornographic murders in [Killing Eve] and you enjoy every minute of it."