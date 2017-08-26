Here's some good news to start your weekend off right: Fleabag has been renewed for series 2. The show, both written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will return to the BBC and Amazon in...2019.
Okay, okay, that seems like a lifetime from now. Can you even picture what the world will be like then? Hopefully, a whole lot funnier, because this brilliant cult show will be back in our lives.
"I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn't shut up since," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "Series two will be a whole new adventure and I'm beyond thrilled to be coming back."
She's not the only one excited. Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, is equally pleased about the return.
“Fleabag signalled the arrival of a hugely distinctive writer with the mesmerising performing talent to match," he said in a press release. "Phoebe’s career has shot up like a firework display in the last year and the show has been rightly hailed as a modern classic. It’ll be thrilling to see where she takes the character in the next series."
Then, of course, there are the fans.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge was on a bus when she decided it was time to give the series another go.
"But then I was on a bus and had an idea!" she told the audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
Just what that idea is, however, we'll have to wait to find out. Two years aren't that long, right?
