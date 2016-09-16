"I think a part of her defense mechanism is to act like everything’s fine and everything can be a joke, but really I think she wants somebody to see right through her and go, ‘Stop it. Stop all this, sit down, it’s okay. Talk.’ Just like, you don’t have to do all the fireworks all the time of behaving like you don’t care."



The series ends with a really powerful twist. Will there be a second season to pick up the story?

"We’re talking about it. I think it’s sort of like in the middle of the decision-making process now. Originally it was a play, and that whole story was the story of the play, and I sort of came into that thinking it was one story. Actually with that, how it kind of wraps up at the end, there is a kind of feeling of completion to the story. I don’t know whether it would be braver to keep writing it or braver to leave it alone.