Here's some good news to start your weekend off right: Fleabag has been renewed for season 2. The show, both written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will return to both Amazon and the BBC in...2019.
Okay, okay, that seems like a lifetime from now. Can you even picture what the world will be like then? Hopefully, a whole lot funnier, because this seriously underappreciated show will be back in our lives.
"I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn't shut up since," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "Series two will be a whole new adventure and I'm beyond thrilled to be coming back."
She's not the only one excited. Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR for Amazon Studios, is equally pumped for the return.
"The first season of Fleabag introduced audiences to the brilliant and rebellious voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge," he added in the press release. "She’s one of the best and most dynamic showrunners in TV today and we’re so excited to bring a new season of the smart and hilarious Fleabag to customers soon."
Then, of course, there are the fans.
I'm so glad #Fleabag is getting a second season it's pure genius and an inspiration for someone whom one day hopes to be funny ✨— Sugar Kane (@Sug4rKane) August 25, 2017
Yes! So happy about this, Fleabag is one of the best things on TV. https://t.co/euQbc933rt— Jen Gallagher (@medievaljenga) August 25, 2017
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge was on a bus when she decided it was time to give the series another go.
"But then I was on a bus and had an idea!" she told the audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
Just what that idea is, however, we'll have to wait to find out. Two years aren't that long, right?
