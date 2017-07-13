Emmy season is great for seeing our favorite shows get the recognition they deserve, but you can't please everyone. For all the wonderful shows and actors that got nominated this year, there are just as many who were woefully left in the dust.
Perhaps most notably, Girls only picked up nominations for its guest actors (shoutout Riz Ahmed!) and music supervision, but was entirely absent from Outstanding Comedy Series.
In the same vein, where were the noms for Fleabag? Catastrophe (other than Carrie Fisher's posthumous nod)? Late Night with Seth Meyers? And on the Outstanding Drama side, Orange Is The New Black, How To Get Away With Murder, and The Leftovers were totally left hanging — although Uzo Aduba did get a well-deserved Supporting Actress nod for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, and Laverne Cox for her guest role as Sophia Burset.
Other notes: The Young Pope only got a nod for Outstanding Cinematography In A Limited Series, and while Transparent picked up noms for Lead Actor (Jeffrey Tambor), Supporting Actress (Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light), Production Design, Casting, Cinematography, and Contemporary Costume Design, I'm surprised it didn't make its way into the Outstanding Comedy category.
And, while This Is Us got a handful of nominations, Mandy Moore was one of the few main characters who didn't get any recognition. Same goes for Zoë Kravitz, who was one of the few Big Little Lies women to not have her name called. Also Winona Ryder! How was she left out of the Stranger Things love?
I'm also sad to not see Kerry Washington on the list this year. Scandal got a whopping zero nominations, proving that maybe it really is time to say goodbye.
