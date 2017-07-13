Behold: The Full List Of 2017 Emmy Nominations

In case you hadn't noticed by all the "for your consideration" advertisements on your Twitter feed and the local highway, it's Emmys season. It's television prom! Today, we find out who is nominated to be the kings and queens of primetime television and, most recently, content streaming platforms. This year's contenders are all fairly obvious — television, unlike movies, gives the press ample time to generate buzz and make predictions. HBO's Westworld is a favorite — and Game of Thrones is sadly out of the running — as well as Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. There's also the repeat effect: Often, the same long-running shows get nominated for the same categories. ABC's Modern Family continues to be recognized, and for good reason; that just means the Emmys rundown is always a little more predictable than the Oscar noms.
This year, though, there are some major newcomers. In 2017, it's all about Westworld, This Is Us, and Stranger Things. (Here's how you can watch them!) And, of course, there are more than a few egregious snubs. (How could you ignore Queen Sugar?) Without further ado, here are the 2017 Emmy nominations.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Atlanta, Donald Glover as Earn Marks
Baskets, Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets / Dale Baskets
black-ish, Anthony Anderson as Andre Johnson
Master Of None, Aziz Ansari as Dev
Shameless, William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher
Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
The Americans, Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings
Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill
House Of Cards, Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood
Ray Donovan, Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan
This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson
This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson
Westworld, Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Ford
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Fargo, Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy
Genius, Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein
The Night Of, Riz Ahmed as Nasir "Naz" Khan
The Night Of, John Turturro as John Stone
Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes
The Wizard Of Lies, Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Better Things, Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox
black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
Grace And Frankie, Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson
Grace And Frankie, Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein
Mom, Allison Janney as Bonnie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt
Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Americans, Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings
The Crown, Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
The Handmaid's Tale, Elisabeth Moss as Offred
House Of Cards, Robin Wright as Claire Underwood
How To Get Away With Murder, Viola Davis as Annalise Keating
Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
American Crime, Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby
Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright
Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie
Fargo, Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle
FEUD: Bette And Joan, Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford
FEUD: Bette And Joan, Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Baskets, Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets
Modern Family, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon
Veep, Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Better Call Saul, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut
The Crown, John Lithgow as Winston Churchill
Homeland, Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson
House Of Cards, Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper
Stranger Things, David Harbour as Jim Hopper
This Is Us, Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill
Westworld, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright
Fargo, David Thewlis as V.M. Varga
FEUD: Bette And Joan, Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich
FEUD: Bette And Joan, Stanley Tucci as Jack Warner
The Night Of, Bill Camp as Homicide Det. Dennis Box
The Night Of, Michael Kenneth Williams as Freddy Knight
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live, Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Transparent, Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman
Veep, Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
The Handmaid's Tale, Samira Wiley as Moira
Orange Is The New Black, Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren
Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
This Is Us, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson
Westworld, Thandie Newton as Maeve
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
American Crime, Regina King as Kimara Walters
Big Little Lies, Laura Dern as Renata Klein
Big Little Lies, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman
FEUD: Bette And Joan, Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper
FEUD: Bette And Joan, Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita
The Wizard Of Lies, Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Girls, Riz Ahmed as Paul-Louis
Girls, American Bit ch Matthew Rhys as Chuck Palmer
Saturday Night Live, Host : Dave Chappelle
Saturday Night Live, Host : Lin-Manuel Miranda
Saturday Night Live, Host : Tom Hanks
Veep, Hugh Laurie as Tom James
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Bloodline, Ben Mendelsohn as Danny Rayburn
Mr. Robot, BD Wong as Whiterose
Ray Donovan, Hank Azaria as Ed Cochran
This Is Us, Last Christmas Brian Tyree Henry as Ricky
This Is Us, Gerald McRaney as Dr. K aka Dr. Nathan Katowski
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
black-ish,Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido
Catastrophe, Carrie Fisher as Mia
Girls, Becky Ann Baker as Loreen Doring
Master Of None, Thanksgiving Angela Bassett as Catherine
Saturday Night Live, Host : Kristen Wiig
Saturday Night Live, Host : Melissa McCarthy
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Americans, Alison Wright as Martha
The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel as Ofglen
How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
The Leftovers, Ann Dowd as Patti Levin
Orange Is The New Black, Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Stranger Things, Shannon Purser as Barb Holland
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Boondoggle, Ty Burrell as Ty
Con Man, Alan Tudyk as Wray Nerely
Dicks, Kim Estes as Amanda
The Earliest Show, Ben Schwartz as Josh Bath
Tales Of Titans, Jason Ritter as Greg
Tween Fest, John Michael Higgins as Todd Crawford
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Con Man, Mindy Sterling as Bobbie
Dropping The Soap, Jane Lynch as Olivia Vanderstein
The Earliest Show, Lauren Lapkus as Samantha Newman
Fear The Walking Dead: Passage, Kelsey Scott as Sierra
secs & EXECS, Mindy Sterling as Shirla
Outstanding Narrator
Five Came Back, The Price Of Victory, Meryl Streep, Narrator
Muhammad Ali: Only One Liev Schreiber, Narrator
Wild New Zealand, Sam Neill, Narrator
Wild Scotland, Ewan McGregor, Narrator
Year Million, Laurence Fishburne, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Martha Stewart, Host Snoop Dogg, Host
MasterChef Junior, Gordon Ramsay, Host
Match Game, Alec Baldwin, Host
Project Runway, Heidi Klum, Host Tim Gunn, Co-Host
RuPaul's Drag Race, •RuPaul Charles, Host
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, W. Kamau Bell, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
black-ish
Master Of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House Of Cards
St ranger Things
Westworld
Big Little Lies
FEUD: Bette And Joan
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Present's Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t ?
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show St arring Lady Gaga
The 70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Brown Girls
Fear The Walking Dead: Passage
Hack Into Broad City
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Behind The Voice
The Daily Show - Between The Scenes
Epic Rap Battles of History
The Star Wars Show
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
FEUD: Bette And Joan: Inside Look
Jay Leno's Garage
Viceland At The Women’s M arch
Outstanding Children's Program
Girl Meets World • Disney Channel
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
Star Wars Rebels
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Amanda Knox
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years
A House Divided (Vice Special Report )
L.A. Burning: The Riot s 25 Years Later
13th
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
The Keepers
Planet Earth II
30 For 30
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Inside The Actors Studio
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
Star Talk With Neil de Grasse Tyson
Vice
