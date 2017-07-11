If past years are any indication, Game Of Thrones is pretty much a shoo-in when it comes to the Emmys. Since 2011, the HBO hit has accumulated 38 wins and over 100 nominations, most recently winning Outstanding Drama Series in 2016, among others. When it comes to the 2017 Emmys, however, we already know the results: zero, and it's for a really annoying reason.
In order to be eligible for the Emmys, a series has to air during certain dates. For 2017, these dates are anytime between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017, according to the official website. While the remaining three episodes of season 6 technically aired during this time period, something called the "hanging episodes" rule allowed them to be considered for the 2016 Emmy season. In fact, it was one of those episodes, "Battle Of The Bastards," that helped the show win a handful of its 2016 awards. However, this means there aren't any episodes eligible for the 2017 Emmy award season, making this the first year in the show's history that it hasn't been up for Emmy consideration.
You, like me, might be wondering why the creators would let this happen but, according to Variety, it was all about the weather. They needed more snow for the story, so they had to postpone the season 7 debut — so if it feels like you've been waiting extra long for this season, you have.
While this is going to be a Game Of Thrones-less year for the Emmys, there's another HBO show that will likely take its spot: Westworld. The newcomer is sure to garner a handful of nominations, and we wouldn't be surprised if it snapped a couple of them up as well.
Don't worry, Game Of Thrones, we'll still be tuning into the July 16 season 7 premiere no matter what.
