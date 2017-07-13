Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: The American Dream

Back to Davis and Micah, Davis has taken his son to play a little basketball game: For each three-pointer each makes, they get to ask the other person a question. Micah goes first, asking his father if he's a sex addict. Davis says that he's not, but that he thinks he got used to getting whatever he wanted, when he wanted — but he's trying to do better. For a half a second (just a tiny little half) I feel a bit of empathy for him. After all, it's an issue we see a lot in our society: Kids getting a ton of money to play professional sports too young, and not knowing what to do it with it — or ever learning boundaries. (Still a fuckboy, though.) Davis then asks Micah if he got roughed up when he was arrested; Micah says no, but admits that he was incredibly scared. For the first time on this show, Davis drops some real wisdom: "Fear is a rite of passage for us," he says. "The question is, how do you use it to make yourself smarter and better?"