Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Everything's Better In The Morning

At the farm, Ralph Angel and Blue are sleeping peacefully when RA hears some disturbance outside. There's someone out there stealing crops, and I assume it's going to be one of the Boudreaux or the Landrys — but when one of the men gets left behind by the getaway car, Ralph Angel sees that it's Henry Lee, one of the local Black farmers. In the kitchen with Prosper and Charley, he apologizes to the trio, explaining that he needed extra money, so he decided to be a snitch for the Landrys by an eye on the Bordelon's farm and stealing some of their cane for the Landrys/Boudreaux to check out. Charley threatens to call the police, but Ralph Angel stops her, saying he can relate to a man doing bad things because he needs something and can't figure out any possible way to get it.