These Celebrities Looked SO Different On Their First Emmys Red Carpet

Summer is over, which means awards season is just gearing up. First on our roster of events to eat (and drink) through? The Emmys.
The annual awards show, put on by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, is about honoring the best in television. This year's nominees are spread across an impressive mix of streaming and prime-time shows. Game of Thrones leads the pack with 23 nominations (including one for Maisie Williams!), and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story is just one behind with 22 nods.
There's one more reason to step away from your Netflix login or pause whatever is playing on your Apple TV: The Emmy Awards' red carpet provides an ideal backdrop for some great #TBTs. Remember when Mindy Kaling and Ellie Kemper were just funny ladies on The Office? Both are bonafide TV stars now. Before she was was voted into Veep's oval office, Julia Louis Dreyfus was Seinfeld's fresh-faced supporting actress. In the years when her Empire character Cookie Lyon would have been behind bars, Taraji P. Henson was making her first appearance in low-cut jeans at an Emmy Awards after-party.
See some priceless red carpet throwbacks of stars at their very first Emmys, ahead.