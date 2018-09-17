These Celebrities Looked SO Different On Their First Emmys Red Carpet

There's one more reason to step away from your Netflix login or pause whatever is playing on your Apple TV: The Emmy Awards' red carpet provides an ideal backdrop for some great #TBTs. Remember when Mindy Kaling and Ellie Kemper were just funny ladies on The Office? Both are bonafide TV stars now. Before she was was voted into Veep's oval office, Julia Louis Dreyfus was Seinfeld's fresh-faced supporting actress. In the years when her Empire character Cookie Lyon would have been behind bars, Taraji P. Henson was making her first appearance in low-cut jeans at an Emmy Awards after-party.