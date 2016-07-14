The 2016 Emmy Nominees Are...

It's been a very good morning for Anthony Anderson. The actor joined Lauren Graham to announce the nominees for this year's Emmy Awards, and found himself among the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside black-ish (Outstanding Comedy Series) and costar Tracee Ellis Ross (Outstanding Lead Actress). Now that's a hat trick.
Despite a few notable snubs, overall the nominations reflected a diverse cross-section of Hollywood. Old favorites like Homeland and the now-retired Downton Abbey will battle it out against the likes of Master of None, American Crime, Mr. Robot, and The Night Manager. Tom Hiddleston also earned a nomination, while The Americans is finally getting its due. Welcome to the party, voters.
Here's the list of stars and shows vying for Emmy gold on September 18. Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's ceremony.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Limited Series
The People v. O.J. Simpson
Fargo
American Crime
Roots
The Night Manager
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
Dancing With the Stars
American Ninja Warrior
Outstanding TV Movie
All the Way
Confirmation
Luther
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
A Very Murray Christmas
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Dame Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Constance Zimmer, UnReal
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Louie Anderson, The Baskets
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light, Transparent
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Allison Janney, Mom
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
