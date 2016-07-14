You'd think the creators, cast, and crew of Game of Thrones would be so over the Emmys by now. This is, after all, the third year in a row that the HBO drama earned more nominations than any other show. So, why be all excited about its 23 nods for 2016? For one thing, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams got nominated for the first time this year — and after that grueling sixth season, it's got to be rewarding to be recognized for their effort.
"It is a serious understatement to say that I am somewhat stunned," Harington said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. He's competing for Supporting Actor in a Drama against six-time nominee and two-time winner Peter Dinklage. "For my work on Game of Thrones to be recognized in this way is an emotional moment for me. I could not be more humbled," Harington added.
Williams, too, was all gracious poise in a publicist-vetted statement: "I am so grateful to be a part of Game of Thrones, so to be nominated for an Emmy is beyond words, but I would like to say thank you to George for creating such an amazing character and to Dan, David, and everyone associated with the show who bring Arya to life."
But here's what she thought to say on Twitter:
jus on ft with me mam and twitter pops up telling me i've been nominated for an emmy. Wtfahhahhaahhelpme— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) July 14, 2016
And when writer-producer Bryan Cogman congratulated her on Twitter, she went on:
@b_cogman @IAMLenaHeadey Bryan, what the fuck is happening?! 😵😵😵😵😵😵 I can't believe it— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) July 14, 2016
Even three-time nominee Lena Headey (who will go up against Williams and fellow three-time nominee Emilia Clarke for Best Supporting Actress) was pure joy on Twitter:
Spoken like a true queen.
