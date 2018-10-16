Granted, the show is a bit of a slow burner. You only find out so much about what is really going on in Charlie’s world and in agent Kurtz’s world in the first episode, with much of it hanging on the fact that we will, eventually, discover how they plan to plant this no-nonsense pub performer in a Palestinian terror cell as a double agent. But what draws you in by episode two is how quickly you align yourself with Charlie. We see the whole thing play out through her eyes, knowing as much about the multilayered danger she’s stepping into as she does. We're on Charlie's side whether we're consciously aware of it or not.