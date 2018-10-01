Joanna (played by Jenna Coleman) feels strained and isolated. "He's not a puppy!" she snaps at her best friend when she describes her son Noah as "adorable". On the painfully long flight from Edinburgh to Melbourne, she retreats to the plane toilet on the brink of tears and begs her baby to stop crying after a series of unhelpful complaints by other passengers on their flight. Her husband, Alistair (Ewen Leslie) wears earplugs and an eye mask throughout, and does little to help until Joanna snaps in the middle of the cabin and calls everyone a bunch of ass-heads. She very clearly feels like she's in it alone and our hearts can't help but ache for Joanna each time the people she interacts with make her feel just a little bit worse about her ability as a parent.