Many viewers on social media vented their frustration at the unhelpful, potentially offensive storyline. While some viewers enjoyed the surprise that timid Nadia was behind it all, there is also the fact that for so much of Bodyguard, the investigating police and the audience alike were more willing to believe the cliché of the impressionable hijab-wearing Muslim woman motivated by fear of her husband. The idea that Nadia might be a prominent figure within the conspiracy in her own right wasn't even toyed with. It's this type of complicated dynamic that really holds a mirror up to our society, and how well we tell stories about women, minority faiths and ethnicities.