Tom Hiddleston Won Rear Of The Year For This Sexy Role

In addition to holding hands with Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston is an actor. An actor who sometimes has to drop trou.
Viewers may recall that steamy sex scene in AMC's The Night Manager, during which T-Hiddy bared his bum while faux-sexing co-star Elizabeth Debicki. The role has already earned Hiddleston an Emmy nomination. Now it's won his butt a trophy of its own.
Turns out the British actor has been sitting on the 2016 Rear of the Year, which last year went to Daniel Radcliffe. During Comic-Con, Hiddleston told E!'s Marc Malkin he was "grateful" for the recognition, but found the attention a "bit strange."
Maybe he can put the award — which we imagine being some sort of golden toilet seat — next to Swift's Grammys?
Oh, and in case you missed those buns the first time, feel free to take a (NSFW) peek below.
