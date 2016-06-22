Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston Throw Shapes At Selena Gomez Concert

Dancing — and perhaps one or two savvy publicists — brought Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston together. It's no surprise, then, that the pair was caught throwing shapes once again last night.
Hiddleswift had a double date in Nashville on Tuesday, meeting up with Swift's best friend Abigail and her boyfriend Matt. Their destination? Only the Selena Gomez concert, of course.
Video footage shows Swift and her new British beau shaking it off to Gomez's hit "Same Old Love." Look at those elbow thrusts in action.
Taylor with Abigail, Matt and Tom at Selena's concert in Nashville just now. #RevivalTourNashville pic.twitter.com/4q2m21394a— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) June 22, 2016
Swift could also be seen cozying up to Hiddleston after dancing with Abigail and country singer Kelsea Ballerini.
Taylor, Tom, Kelsea and Abigail during 'Hands to Myself' at Selena's concert tonight! #RevivalTourNashville pic.twitter.com/OWCgkiJ8Tp— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) June 22, 2016
Hiddleswift reportedly headed backstage after the show. It's unclear whether the Night Manager star was actually a Gomez fan before, but he's certainly one now. Consider this somewhat chilling quote from E! News.
"Taylor invited Tom to go," a source told the site of the outing. "Tom always wants to please Taylor and show her that her friends matter. Taylor likes that about Tom."
Is this a relationship, or a hostage situation?
