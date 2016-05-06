Tom Hiddleston Explains That Taylor Swift Dance-Off

Taylor Swift's famous dance partner is spilling the beans. In an interview with the Press Association, British heartthrob Tom Hiddleston explained how he happened to end up on the dance floor with the pop star at Monday night's Met Gala.
"I love dancing, who doesn’t?" the Night Manager star said. "I haven’t actually danced for a long time, but I happened to be dancing at the Met Gala because it was a party.
“I was on a table with Taylor Swift and The Weeknd was playing and she said, ‘The thing about these parties is nobody gets up to dance,’ and you’re making music. She, as a musician, was like, ‘We’ve got to dance for The Weeknd,’ so we got up and danced."
The pair also threw shapes to T.I.'s "Bring Em Out" and Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love." To think, we owe it all to The Weeknd.
Here's the dance again, in case you missed it the first time. Can we cut in?
