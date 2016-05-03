Did Taylor Swift Win This Met Gala Dance-Off?

You may have thought that the Met Gala was all about the dresses, the shoes, and the wearable tech. You were wrong.



It turns out that this year, the iconic night was also all about dance-offs. Just ask Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. Another attendee, Carlos Souza, captured their impromptu dance party in the midst of the dimly lit dining room.



Swift and Hiddleston attracted an audience as they started throwing out dance moves to T.I.'s 2004 hit, "Bring Em Out."



Who said Swift can't dance? Hiddleston also oozed charm with his smooth tux moves. There was a bit of shimmying, a bit of punching the air, and even a little twisting going on.