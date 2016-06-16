Can you give me a little insight into what goes into a fan fiction post, and what inspired you to write it.

"When I was on midterm break [from school in 2014] and decided to finally give in and watch The Avengers on Netflix. I don't know how to explain it, but I just fell for Tom. Naturally, I started to look him up and learned about some qualities of his, which I especially adore and actually have in common with him, such as a passion for running, singing, and dancing. This, and how positive and optimistic he is, really made me think how much him and Taylor would get along. I've been a strong Swiftie for 10 years now, and I just decided to combine my two favorite people together. It wasn't until finals week that I decided to finally write a fan fiction piece because I just couldn't take that there was nothing out there on them.



"But I knew since they are in two different fields of work that most likely they'd never cross paths at an event, so I just decided to do one Google search to figure an event their paths could cross at. The only possible one was the Met Gala, so I chose it that way my fan fiction could be at least backed up by some quick research.



"Most of my fan fiction posts are based of music inspiration. As of late, Ariana Grande has really been a huge source of music inspiration for my pieces, and so has Taylor's own music, naturally. But really, sometimes I'm on the elliptical and I'll kind of just get an idea based off the song I'm listening to. Also, I do pull from a lot of personal events and relationships that have happened in my life/currently are in my life."

