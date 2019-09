Proof That Tom Hiddleston Isn't Allergic To Cats

And a certain singer's heart as well, it seems.If Swift and Hiddleston really are planning to become one as Hiddleswift, then Hiddleston's allergy-free fondness of cats is pretty crucial.Speaking of Swift, Hiddleston recently spoke about both his love of cats and dancing with the singer at the Met Gala in another interview with ShortList in May of this year . The magazine asked whether he is "thoroughly a cat man, or is there room for dog love too?Hiddleston gave a diplomatic answer, saying, "I actually have had more dogs in my life than cats I would say. When I was in our house as a family we had a dog and two cats — we had a golden retriever called Muffin, named after her mother Crumpet, who was my best friend in the world, and she was around for 10 or 12 years, and we had two cats called Orlando and Grace."This also seems like a good moment to propose a potential new nickname for Hiddleston himself: TomCat. Yes? Yes.In addition to being chill around a bunch of domestic felines, the actor is also comfortable dealing with wild cats.Here he is holding a jaguar on The Late, Late Show in April. A jaguar is, of course, a part of the big cat family. It is the third largest type of cat in the world. It is also the third most important, following Swift's two feline friends, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.