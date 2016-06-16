Proof That Tom Hiddleston Isn't Allergic To Cats

Good news! Tom Hiddleston is not allergic to cats.
Not only is he not allergic to Taylor Swift's favorite animal, he is incredibly fond of felines.
In October 2015, ShortList even described him as a "cool cat" and posed him with a puss on his shoulders for the magazine's cover. Why? Unclear. But we're so glad that they did.
Any man who can balance a cat on his shoulder while nursing a glass of whisky, as Hiddleston does in other photos from the shoot, is a man after our own hearts.
Just in case you #TomHiddleston fans aka #Hiddlestoners missed it here's my #ShortlistMagazine cover again #Hiddleton pic.twitter.com/hbtuTEikFf— Charlie Gray (@Charlie_Gray_) October 7, 2015
And a certain singer's heart as well, it seems.
If Swift and Hiddleston really are planning to become one as Hiddleswift, then Hiddleston's allergy-free fondness of cats is pretty crucial.
Speaking of Swift, Hiddleston recently spoke about both his love of cats and dancing with the singer at the Met Gala in another interview with ShortList in May of this year. The magazine asked whether he is "thoroughly a cat man, or is there room for dog love too?"
Hiddleston gave a diplomatic answer, saying, "I actually have had more dogs in my life than cats I would say. When I was in our house as a family we had a dog and two cats — we had a golden retriever called Muffin, named after her mother Crumpet, who was my best friend in the world, and she was around for 10 or 12 years, and we had two cats called Orlando and Grace."
This also seems like a good moment to propose a potential new nickname for Hiddleston himself: TomCat. Yes? Yes.
In addition to being chill around a bunch of domestic felines, the actor is also comfortable dealing with wild cats.
Here he is holding a jaguar on The Late, Late Show in April. A jaguar is, of course, a part of the big cat family. It is the third largest type of cat in the world. It is also the third most important, following Swift's two feline friends, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.
Reminder that yesterday thanks to @JKCorden, @latelateshow & @JungleJackHanna I met a baby leopard & it was amazing. pic.twitter.com/ji8ARSomiI— Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) April 27, 2016
He is also the face of Jaguar, the car.
It’s been great working with @JaguarUK on the launch of #XE. Here’s the film – there's a new boss in town! https://t.co/Qpi7qhdnpX— Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) July 17, 2015
Coincidence? Maybe.
But it seems that he is more than equipped to deal with Swift's high maintenance pets, if need be, because Swift's obsession with her cats is so real.
