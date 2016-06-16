Okay, so we're not going to get to see Tom Hiddleston get his country twang on as Hank Williams in I Saw the Light this month — or even this year. (Sony decided to push the biopic back to March 2016, never a great sign.) But to keep the Hiddleston love alive, we decided to celebrate him this weekend, anyway. You can binge his movies, enjoying your own Hiddlestonathon. And you never know, you might be able to find a theater still showing Crimson Peak and scare yourself silly one more time.
We've collected 15 reasons why we think so highly of the guy who is, by the way, one of the very best actors of his generation. He can do Marvel villain, cool vampire, and callous husband with equal brilliance. He's also superhumanly charming. If you have yet to join the ranks of the Hiddlestoners, now's your chance to get your membership card. And if you need to convince a friend that he's so much more than the guy with the daddy and brother issues from Avengers, we've got you covered, too. Enjoy!
