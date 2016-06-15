Taylor Swift Deletes Calvin Harris From Her Social Media Accounts

Now it doesn’t seem as though it’s going quite so well.
Swift scrubbed Harris from her social media, unfollowing the Scottish DJ on Twitter and deleting all of their pictures together on Instagram. And Harris returned the favor, deleting his breakup tweet and unfollowing Swift.
Why?
Well, take a look at these pictures of Swift and Tom Hiddleston.
WORLD EXCLUSIVE— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 15, 2016
Taylor Swift dating Tom Hiddleston - two weeks after dumping Calvin Harris.https://t.co/ytzLqZyGSu pic.twitter.com/2SBiPbFMxu
congrats on tom hiddleston and taylor swift for meticulously making their very own nicholas sparks movie! pic.twitter.com/D3z8j4Duvg— Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) June 15, 2016
The pictures were apparently taken near Swift’s home in Rhode Island. And they’re pretty strong indications that something more than just a light dance off is going on between Swift and Hiddleston. Maybe she’s a huge High Rise fan. She’s probably just congratulating him. That’s gotta be it.
Here’s a video of their dance off at the Met Gala, when many speculate that a connection sparked.
The moment Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston fell for each other while having a dance-off at the 2016 Met Gala 👫 pic.twitter.com/ue8h8wxbct— Music's Rebellion (@MusicsRebellion) June 15, 2016
Though nothing has been confirmed, Twitter was quick to jump to conclusions about the romance.
SWIFT: yass 6hr vaporwave rugrats theme remix on my tumb dash so so good my betch.— Devil Suuuuud (@mean_crow) June 15, 2016
HIDDLESTON: jesus christ
"taylor swift and tom hiddleston are now dating" pic.twitter.com/bkJffi38KC— aria daniella (@ariaclemente) June 15, 2016
taylor swift & tom hiddleston captured canoodling, how do the paps get these shots pic.twitter.com/37GC5nkxMg— adam wray (@terminal_avenue) June 15, 2016
"Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are dating!" pic.twitter.com/5VOCCv2ZVr— Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) June 15, 2016
please give taylor swift and tom hiddleston their privacy they're trying to keep their relationship loki #ff— andy levy (@andylevy) June 15, 2016