Taylor Swift Deletes Calvin Harris From Her Social Media Accounts

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris seemed to have the storybook breakup. Their relationship ended not with fireworks but with a sweet tweet from Harris, real name Adam Wiles, to Taylor Swift.



Now it doesn’t seem as though it’s going quite so well.



Swift scrubbed Harris from her social media, unfollowing the Scottish DJ on Twitter and deleting all of their pictures together on Instagram. And Harris returned the favor, deleting his breakup tweet and unfollowing Swift.



Why?



Well, take a look at these pictures of Swift and Tom Hiddleston.



