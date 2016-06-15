Taylor Swift Deletes Calvin Harris From Her Social Media Accounts

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris seemed to have the storybook breakup. Their relationship ended not with fireworks but with a sweet tweet from Harris, real name Adam Wiles, to Taylor Swift.

Now it doesn’t seem as though it’s going quite so well.

Swift scrubbed Harris from her social media, unfollowing the Scottish DJ on Twitter and deleting all of their pictures together on Instagram. And Harris returned the favor, deleting his breakup tweet and unfollowing Swift.

Why?

Well, take a look at these pictures of Swift and Tom Hiddleston.


The pictures were apparently taken near Swift’s home in Rhode Island. And they’re pretty strong indications that something more than just a light dance off is going on between Swift and Hiddleston. Maybe she’s a huge High Rise fan. She’s probably just congratulating him. That’s gotta be it.

Here’s a video of their dance off at the Met Gala, when many speculate that a connection sparked.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Twitter was quick to jump to conclusions about the romance.

Good luck to the maybe-couple, whose new name is Hiddleswift. Or Swiddleton. Or, uh, “Taylor.”
