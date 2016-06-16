Guys, it was staring us in the face the whole time. How did we all let the Tom Hiddleston/Taylor Swift romance sneak up on us?
The Met Gala dance-off should have tipped us off. Then there was this quote the British actor gave about Swift back in May.
"I sat next to her at dinner that night [of the Met Gala] and she was very charming,” Hiddleston told MTV UK during a press junket for I Saw the Light. “She is amazing — I've seen a couple of her videos. I think ‘Shake It Off’ was released around the time we made I Saw the Light. She’s very cool, yeah.”
So, apparently "cool" meant "I'm just waiting for her to break up with Calvin so I can cuddle her on some big rocks." Now we know.
Watch T-Hiddy talk about T-Swifty in the video below.
