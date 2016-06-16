Story from Pop Culture

That One Time Tom Hiddleston Called Taylor Swift "Charming"

Erin Donnelly
Guys, it was staring us in the face the whole time. How did we all let the Tom Hiddleston/Taylor Swift romance sneak up on us?

The Met Gala dance-off should have tipped us off. Then there was this quote the British actor gave about Swift back in May.

"I sat next to her at dinner that night [of the Met Gala] and she was very charming,” Hiddleston told MTV UK during a press junket for I Saw the Light. “She is amazing — I've seen a couple of her videos. I think ‘Shake It Off’ was released around the time we made I Saw the Light. She’s very cool, yeah.”

So, apparently "cool" meant "I'm just waiting for her to break up with Calvin so I can cuddle her on some big rocks." Now we know.
Watch T-Hiddy talk about T-Swifty in the video below.

Video: Courtesy of MTV UK.
