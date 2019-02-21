There's no stopping Sandra Oh. The Killing Eve leading lady left 2018 behind with a well-deserved Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actress In A Drama Series for her outstanding work on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC thriller. The week before that SAG nod, Oh received a similar nomination for the 2019 Golden Globes. And then she went and hosted the Golden Globes with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg before taking home the award for Best Actress In A Drama. She's smashing it left, right and centre.
With such an illustrious few weeks behind the the actress, you may be wondering when her character Eve Polastri will be returning to our screens. After that bloody, alienating Killing Eve season 1 finale, where do Eve and Villanelle (a fantastic Jodie Comer, who deserves her own awards love very soon) go in season 2? When will season 2 even premiere? The bad news is that, once again, it'll be showing in the USA first in April 2019. The good news is that it shouldn't be too long after that it hits UK TV screens too.
What we do know, thought is that there are new characters, new threats and new brilliantly tense storylines to come. Oh recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how quite a bit of Eve is lost in the Villanelle chase. "Then it becomes not even about Villanelle; it's just like, what is she pursuing that she cannot let go of?" she explains. The complexity of the relationship between Eve and Villanelle is only going to deepen (especially after that stabbing), but each woman's relationship with themselves is going to evolve even further in this season, too. We went and found answers to all the things you're dying to know about the series. Keep reading for everything you want to know about BBC America’s Killing Eve.