What we do know, thought is that there are new characters, new threats and new brilliantly tense storylines to come. Oh recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how quite a bit of Eve is lost in the Villanelle chase. "Then it becomes not even about Villanelle; it's just like, what is she pursuing that she cannot let go of?" she explains. The complexity of the relationship between Eve and Villanelle is only going to deepen (especially after that stabbing), but each woman's relationship with themselves is going to evolve even further in this season, too. We went and found answers to all the things you're dying to know about the series. Keep reading for everything you want to know about BBC America’s Killing Eve.