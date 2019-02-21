Sandra Oh entered the new year with BSE — Big Superstar Energy. In December, the Killing Eve leading lady got a well-deserved Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actress In A Drama Series and a similar nod for the 2019 Golden Globes. Then she kicked off 2019 by hosting the Golden Globes with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, where she took home the Best Actress In A Drama award. Mere weeks later, she won the same category at the SAGs.
2019 has already been crowned the Year Of Oh.
After such an illustrious few weeks for Eve Polastri’s portrayer, everyone is probably wondering about her much-celebrated series' upcoming season 2, especially now that the first-ever trailer finally dropped. After that bloody, alienating Killing Eve season 1 finale, where do Eve and Villanelle (a fantastic Jodie Comer, who deserves her own awards love) go in its 2019 return? Will its Sunday, April 7 premiere conflict with Game Of Thrones' finale season? What are these rumors about a new assassin?
We went and found answers to those questions and more. Keep reading for everything you want to know about BBC America’s Killing Eve.