Be warned: there are new Black Mirror episodes on the horizon. We might not know specifically when they’re going to drop (although some internet sleuthing suggests 28th December might be the day) but we do know that Miley Cyrus appears in one episode and another episode will be interactive in some way. Nervous? Us too. But while we wait for Charlie Brooker to give us what we want, circle back to the series' only existing festive episode, White Christmas. To refresh your memory, no, of course it’s not an hour of jolly holiday fun. This special is set in a mysterious, remote, snowy outpost. Find out how two men came to arrive there and how their stories intertwine. Clue: it has something to do with technology having gone a bit rogue. Netflix, available now