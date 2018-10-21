Though Dara’s relationship with Gary Barlow (her favourite), Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Howard Donald has of course changed over the years – their surprise split and sudden reformation will do that to a girl – her affection for Take That has never wavered. In fact she describes her relationship with the "manband returned" version as stronger and even better. "I kind of knew why I loved them and everything they brought to me with their early music [but] I actually prefer most of the later stuff they’ve done," she explains. "I continue to idolise Gary and all his music and it probably provides a lot more for me now because I’ve had an extended time to enjoy them. When I was a kid it was, you know, it was like a year max that I could really be into them when I found out about them but now, it must’ve been about 10, 12 years or something of them being back on tour – it’s so much longer and intense."