Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Documentary
Documentary
Makeup's Big Secret Is Harming The Planet
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Documentary
The New Harvey Weinstein Doc Is A Crucial Reminder Of What's Still Happening
by
Shilpa Ganatra
Best of Netflix
Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In September
by
Us
Best of Netflix
Shows & Films The Obamas Are Bringing To Netflix After
American Factory
by
Joyce Chen
Documentary
Fame, Fortune, No Control: Jade Goody's Uneasy Relationship With Reality TV
Sophie Wilkinson
21 Aug 2019
Documentary
The 7 Greatest Things Kathy Burke Said On Last Night's
All Woman
Jazmin Kopotsha
14 Aug 2019
Documentary
The Great Hack
Is A Terrifying Warning & The Most Important Doc This ...
Jazmin Kopotsha
23 Jul 2019
Documentary
Behind The Scenes With Extinction Rebellion At London's Biggest C...
Whether you were personally caught up in the protests or not, April’s Extinction Rebellion events were impossible to avoid. The activist group successful
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Documentary
Louis Theroux Doc Finds Hope In Life After The Toxic Westboro Bap...
“How is it possible that we could at once think that we are loving our neighbour and then at the same time are praying for God to kill them in all so
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Documentary
Inside The Secret World Of Incels
– The Men Who Want To ...
First came Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old who shot and stabbed six of his fellow students to death in a premeditated attack at the University of California
by
Natalie Gil
TV Shows
The 9 Best Netflix Food Shows To Stream Right Now
by
Olivia Harrison
Podcasts
The Shrink Next Door
Is A Wild, Uneasy Podcast & You'll ...
The Shrink Next Door straddles the line between outrageous and plausible a little too well, and it’s all the more gripping for it. In this podcast we’r
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Documentary
Maiden'
s Tracy Edwards Is A Sailing Legend & Your New Hero
Tracy Edwards was an aimless 21-year-old British woman wandering through Greece when she met the love of her life: Sailing. That their love affair was tumu
by
Elena Nicolaou
Health News
What Working As The Head Nurse In One Of The First AIDS Ward Was ...
In the early '80s, a group of nurses and volunteers at San Francisco General Hospital got to work to create what would become the only special care un
by
Cory Stieg
Documentary
When They See Us
Wants You To Remember What Donald Trump...
When you watch Netflix and Ava Duvernay's When They See Us, be prepared to have your emotions constantly fluctuate between feelings of sympathy and in
by
Ariana Brockington
Documentary
When They See Us
Is Based On A Shameful Chapter In New Y...
On the evening of 13th April 1989, 28-year-old Trisha Meili went for a run in Central Park after a 12-hour workday at an investment bank. She never finishe
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For June
by
Jess Commons
Documentary
Louis Theroux's New Doc Exposes The Reality Of Mental Illness & N...
Over his 25-year career, there are few stones that Louis Theroux has left unturned. The UK’s most beloved documentary-maker has tackled everything from p
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Documentary
Sex On Trial
Is An Upsetting But Important Review Of Stu...
While you may not be familiar with Nikki Yovino’s name here in the UK, you might recognise her story. In August 2018 she was sentenced to one year in jai
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Documentary
These Netflix
Knock Down The House
Quotes Deserve To Be ...
Those hoping to steal a little bit of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s magic should watch Netflix’s documentary Knock Down The House. Directed
by
Shannon Carlin
News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Understandably Keeps Her Boyfriend Out O...
Netflix's Knock Down The House documentary gives an in-depth look at New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's rise to political fame, an
by
Martha Sorren
Culture
R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For May
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Documentary
This Documentary Exposes The Secret Dark Side Of Direct Selling B...
Recently, you might have spotted a beautiful young woman with a shiny new car on Instagram. Somewhere in the caption she may have referenced the company th
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Beyonce
In Netflix's
Homecoming
, Beyoncé Gets
Very
Pers...
Whatever the Beyhive was expecting to see when Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary Homecoming was finally released in the wee hours of April 17, the actual sp
by
Ariana Brockington
Best of Netflix
Netflix Warns Viewers To Skip The Upsetting Walrus Scene In
O...
If you thought the movie Tusk was the most disturbing content to feature a walrus, then you clearly have not watched Netflix's Our Planet yet. The nat
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Beyoncé Just Made Your 2019 With New Music
&
Netflix Doc...
Just as I was worried I wouldn't have enough songs for my summer 2019 playlist, Beyoncé swooped in to answer my prayers. According to Us Weekly, the
by
Us
TV & Netflix
Beyoncé's
Homecoming
Is Headed To Netflix & It Looks Lik...
Beyoncé didn't have to give us a feature film about her historic performance at Coachella last year, but she did, because she's Beyoncé. After
by
Morgan Baila
Documentary
The Crazy Story Behind The New Netflix Doc
The Legend Of Coca...
The Legend of Cocaine Island, a truly wild documentary that dropped on Netflix on 29th March, gives new meaning to the “Florida Man” meme. Beca
by
Elena Nicolaou
Documentary
The Murder Of Jill Dando:
Will The High-Profile Killing ...
It was a murder that horrified the nation in 1999 – the BBC TV presenter Jill Dando, who was one of the broadcaster's most recognisable faces at the
by
Natalie Gil
Documentary
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Director On Why We’re Still ...
We like to think we know Adnan Syed. He’s known the world over as the man who was jailed for the murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee at the age of 17, de
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Documentary
A New
Game Of Thrones
Documentary Will Help You Say Good...
As you emotionally prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO is readying a new program for the show’s most loyal fans. According to a new pres
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Documentary
Lou Pearlman Built *NSYNC & Backstreet Boys – He Was Also T...
There’s a moment in the Lance Bass–produced documentary about boy-band puppeteer and notorious conman Lou Pearlman that’s more heartbreaking than any
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Pop Culture
Barbra Streisand Apologises For Controversial Statement On Michae...
Update, 24th March: Barbra Streisand has issued a statement of apology for her remarks on Michael Jackson and his accusers. In a tweet, Streisand wrote, &#
by
Sara Hendricks
Documentary
In 2019, Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Is Reportedly In...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 3. Content warning: This article includes detailed claims of sexual abuse of a minor. It was on the se
by
Madison Medeiros
More Stories