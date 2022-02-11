We Need To Talk About Cosby Says As Much About Us As It Does The Monster

We Need To Talk About Cosby is so good because it grapples with all of this and it has Black folks speaking to the complexity of Cosby’s legacy. The best thing it does though is prove that it’s not that complicated at all. It’s actually very simple to believe women and not to afford bad men the power and opportunity to hurt people without consequences. It’s not hard to stop allowing Black Excellence to act as an excuse to stop holding people accountable. I don’t want to live in a world where “excellence” can overrule the safety and existence of survivors. Celebrity shouldn’t be a shield from real world repercussions. And we shouldn’t be looking to Black celebrities to solve any systemic injustices because the truth is, they can easily be the ones upholding them.