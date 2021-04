Why Black Women Have A Hard Time Being Heard About Sexual Assault

Al Noor says that when she first reported her abuse, she didn't have a perception of justice, nor were her emotions and wellbeing ever considered. She adds that the women she interviewed for SILENCED said that the reason they didn't report or speak openly about their experiences was that they didn't want to embarrass their families. "I think it stems from slavery in a way, which has been modernised. Black Caribbean women are separate from their African brothers and sisters. What the slave masters did to us, it's not something you talk about, it was just something that happens and we counsel each other through it and hurry up and go back to the world, and the field to work," she adds. "People don't respect Black women, but Black women have been shaping themselves around other people, and they are censored, which makes us more vulnerable to abuse."