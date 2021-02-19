Ninety-one percent of Black women are likely to feel they would not be treated the same as a white person by police.
In June last year, two Metropolitan officers were arrested on suspicion of misconduct after allegedly taking selfies next to the bodies of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry after they were found dead in a park in Wembley.
Mistrust is generational, it's not something we can turn around in a couple of weeks. It's hard graft and long-term stuff that we have to do.
It's important for officers to learn about the experiences of Black people, it's about power and it can be intrusive.
As a Black woman myself, I feel very strongly about encouraging more Black women to come into policing. As someone from the Black community myself, I encourage people to join policing. If you don't want to join policing, find ways to scrutinise our processes.