There has been a lot of change around the data in the last 10 years and the number of BAME Black people we have had join the force has increased. It's moving in the right direction. There are things we have done around making sure we try to encourage more communities in recruitment. There are changes in recruitment in joining the police and when you think about what we're doing around bringing people into policing. We have the three-year apprenticeship programme with a starting salary of £30,000 and that includes studying for a degree. So we pay you to work and get your degree, and at the end of that you can have a choice of a long-term policing career and good pension. Within policing there is a lot more support for minority groups in terms of mentoring and coaching, developmental programmes, and there's a bigger need for Black officers and staff. There's a lot more encouraging discussions around how Black officers feel, the pressures of being Black and in the office. I can say with all honesty that in my 20 years of policing, that scrutiny never really existed. We now use independent advisory groups, community monitoring groups and we have invitations for communities to scrutinise us. That's not to say that the race around this has finished. There's a lot for us to do. I'm one of many in the Met who are doing some work around how we can engage in a better way.