Just what is it about those who allegedly scheme, lie, steal and cheat that is so damn hair-raisingly juicy? There’s no doubt that the outlandish con of Fyre Festival and the shocking 2019 Netflix documentary – which went viral for the outrageous involvement of celebrity influencers, grainy social media snaps of shit sandwiches and anecdotes of oral sex for Evian water – would have given us a taste of batshit stranger-than-fiction stories. And since then, it seems the bigger the fraud, the steeper the vertical downfall, the higher profile the swindling mastermind is, the more we yearn for every juicy morsel of information.