Fyre Festival’s Evian Water Guy May Get His Own Show Because Why Not?

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened detailing the failed music festival, you have still probably heard of the star of the documentary, Andy King.
King has become infamous for being “fully prepared to suck dick” to fix Fyre Festival’s water problem. While King never had to actually resort to oral sex to get the festival’s detained Evian water out of customs, the internet went crazy over the clip that launched a thousand memes.
But now, memes aren’t the only thing King has salvaged from the Fyre fire: reality TV deals are now on the table for the event producer.
“I had three TV show offers this week, from notable networks,” King told Vanity Fair. “You’re too young to remember this, but in the old world of TV it was The Carol Burnett Show and these fun, light-hearted shows that weren’t all crime-related. You see the attractiveness of HGTV today. People love Flip or Flop or Fixer Upper. Let’s just say it’s going to be a show about hosting crazy events — what it takes to make them happen. There will be cliffhangers, and you’ll get to follow me around and see how I pull them off.”
In addition to a TV show, could King also be the actual new face of Evian? He told Vanity Fair that three different water companies have also reached out about working with him, but he wouldn’t name names. “I can’t talk about it too much,” he said, “but they’re essentially, like, ‘Listen, we’re working on a new ad campaign...’”
While King mentioned that he won’t really do anything to maintain his 15 minutes of fame — he has no plans for launching a handbag or makeup line — he does plan to “have a little fun” with it.
“I think I’m being given a platform that a lot of people, at age 58 especially, don’t get the opportunity to have,” he told the magazine. “And I’m kind of excited about it.”
King, however, might be the only one excited about it. Twitter is torn over whether Evian guy actually deserves a show of his own.
s/o to all the hard working people I know who have had countless pitches rejected for, i guess, not being morally corrupt talentless shit bags? sorry @2m2ln i guess we should have robbed people? https://t.co/P0YkRxBjFR— katie rose leon (@katierose) February 2, 2019
While others are seemingly here for a spin-off.
@netflix give this guy his own show. He was the best part of that documentary. #GenX peeps need work too and he is so loyal taking one for the team! #Fyre pic.twitter.com/SWQjzQbnmB— #ISurvived (@AKGlass) February 1, 2019
Andy King from the Fyre Fest doc is getting a reality show, I wonder if it’s gonna be sponsored by @Klondikebar see how far he’d go for one.— Dan Gutierrez (@MovieGuyDan) February 3, 2019
