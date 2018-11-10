Get excited Fixer Upper fans, because Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially headed back to the small screen.
The fan favorite home design couple broke every HGTV lover’s heart when they announced that Fixer Upper was ending after five seasons in 2017 to focus more on their growing family. But, the duo recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and announced their next business move, which involves getting a TV network of their own.
After Fallon asked the couple if they’d ever return to TV, Chip joked, “We signed a non-disclosure and it said, quote unquote, you can tell your mother but that’s it. So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well, maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”
You’re probably like, “Okay, so when, where, and what time?” According to Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano, who confirmed the news to People, it may be a while.
Marsicano told the publication that the team is currently in the “early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia.” He added that details surrounding the partnership remain a work in progress, but that the Magnolia team hopes “to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring, and family-friendly content.”
Best of all, whatever kind of content comes out of their deal will still have the same Southern charm Fixer Upper fans have come to know and love over the years.
“We’re going to really carve it out in a way that makes sense to us and our family,” Chip said. “It’ll be filmed a lot in Waco, TX, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot. All things being equal, we could not be more excited.”
