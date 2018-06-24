Our favorite Fixer Upper couple just welcomed baby number five in the early hours of Saturday morning. While they haven’t revealed the name, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced to their fans on Twitter that they had a boy. We’re already imagining how adorable and stylish their new baby’s room must be. Undoubtedly, there are probably wool rugs, blue accents, and perhaps a vintage sign or two.
Chip Gaines broke the happy news tweeting, “And then there were 5. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
Now, a day later, the family are sharing the first photos of the baby, who is named Crew.
"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn't be more in love," matriarch Joanna wrote. She noted the baby was born two weeks early, and apparently quite quickly.
Baby number five joins siblings Drake (13), Ella (11), Duke (nine), and Emmie Kay (eight). According to Joanna, the four older siblings have been very excited to welcome their new baby brother. “Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him,” she wrote in an update on her company blog in April. While we know her as a pro and picking paint colors and finding furniture, she seems to more than ready to start this new chapter of their lives.
Last month, Joanna revealed to People that the pregnancy came as a complete surprise and solidified in their minds that stepping away from the show at the time that they did was the right decision. “If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed. Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us,” Joanna wrote on her blog. When the Gaines’ announced that they were expecting, they jokingly alluding to an “ever amazing, ever romantic” gig by their friends Johnnyswim being the cause.
Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
Fixer Upper stans could not get enough of the good news when the couple announced the pregnancy in January. According to a video of an early ultrasound that Joanna shared on Instagram, Chip had an early suspicion that their baby would be a boy.
Our shiplap-loving hearts have only just recovered from not having new episodes of Fixer Upper, but we are excited to see our beloved DIY duo spend time with their growing family.
