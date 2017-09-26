All good things must come to an end, and HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have just announced that season 5 will be the end of Fixer Upper. The couple, who have been married for 14 years, took to Joanna's blog on Tuesday to post a video announcing the news, accompanied by a post about the decision.
"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last," they wrote. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."
Advertisement
They also attempted to stop rumors before they even started, saying that this decision has nothing to do with their marriage or a made-up skincare line — it's just time.
"This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment," the post continues. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."
And, lest you were worried, this is doesn't mean they'll stop doing what they love.
"We aren’t done renovating homes," they clarified. "We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started."
Advertisement