The 40-second sneak peek shows Chip and his four kids putting some final touches to the yard of the house they're fixing up, and the most important final touch just so happens a small magnolia tree. As the kids help their dad plant the tree next to the porch, Chip Gaines finally tells the magnolia tale. He says to his four little helpers, "You know what's interesting about a magnolia tree? One of mama and I's first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree, and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom and I gave it to her." As if we weren't already sobbing hard enough over the end of Fixer Upper, the Gaines had to go and add this precious tidbit. We may never recover from the sweetness.