Chances are, Fixer Upper fans have noticed a serious theme when it comes to Chip and Joanna Gaines many business endeavors. Let's go through them real quick, shall we? In their hometown of Waco, TX, the couple have a bed and breakfast, outdoor market, and restaurant called Magnolia House, Magnolia Market, and Magnolia Table, respectively. Their Texas-based real estate company is called Magnolia Realty. They have a home decor collection called Magnolia Homes and this month, Joanna is releasing a cookbook entitled Magnolia Table. Their website also bares the simple web address magnolia.com. Clearly, these two have a thing for magnolia trees. That's a fact we came to accept long ago, but we've never actually known where this adoration for the plant came from. That is, until now.
Advertisement
Recently, People published an exclusive preview of Fixer Upper's final episode, which premieres tonight. In the clip, Chip and Joanna Gaines finally explain the meaning behind the Magnolia name. That's right, the couple basically waited until the last possible moment to reveal the truth about their love for magnolias, but the story is so sweet, we can't even be annoyed about all the time we spent not knowing.
The 40-second sneak peek shows Chip and his four kids putting some final touches to the yard of the house they're fixing up, and the most important final touch just so happens a small magnolia tree. As the kids help their dad plant the tree next to the porch, Chip Gaines finally tells the magnolia tale. He says to his four little helpers, "You know what's interesting about a magnolia tree? One of mama and I's first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree, and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom and I gave it to her." As if we weren't already sobbing hard enough over the end of Fixer Upper, the Gaines had to go and add this precious tidbit. We may never recover from the sweetness.
Advertisement