Joanna & Chip Gaines' New Breakfast Restaurant Is Officially Open For Business

Update: Ever since Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they'd be adding a breakfast restaurant to their business empire in Waco, TX, we've gobbled up every last detail about renovations, menu tests, and more that the HGTV-famous couple have dropped on social media. Last night, Joanna Gaines gave her followers the final and most important scoop about the project. With an Instagram post that included three photos, the designer announced that her and her husband's restaurant was officially opened for business.
In the caption of the post, Gaines wrote, "The Magnolia Table is now officially open! So thankful for the amazing team that helped get this restaurant up and running. Happy Grand Opening @chipgaines proud of you and your vision for this place." The three photos feature both the interior and exterior of the restaurant, as well as an old-fashioned car covered in balloons to celebrate Magnolia Table's grand opening. HGTV super fans can finally celebrate because breakfast is served.
Advertisement
Update, February 10, 2018: Have you eaten breakfast yet? Here's a fancy food alert, hot out of the oven: Chip and Joanna Gaines have just shared the first photos of the dishes that will be on the menu at Magnolia Table in Waco, TX. Suffice it to say, you'll want to book a reservation at this spot immediately.
Joanna posted some photos of their final tasting before the restaurant opens, which includes all the breakfast staples we adore. In the true Gaines manner, they've fixed up the brunch basics into some seriously special dishes. (See what we did there?) We don't know who photographed Joanna's plates, but the food artistry is so phenomenal, we already hear our stomach grumbling. Let's feast with our eyes.
Big yes to microgreens, super yes to shaved cheese, and mega-yes to cranberries. This salad has it all.
Did you hear something? That was the sound of us sighing over these perfect cinnamon rolls.
We love this fruit cup, but we also love the sneak peek of the menu. Mini dounts? Skillet porridge? Yes, please!
We've never tried strawberry butter, but looking at this photo, we're certain that it is answer to life's problems.
The Gaines' favorite details are present in their plating: rustic, simple, and lots of wood.
The DIY couple also shared our first look at Magnolia Table, which will feature a carry-out window. We're loving the black and white awnings.
Original story continues below.
Almost exactly one year ago, Chip and Joanna Gaines started renovation on the historic Elite Cafe in Waco, TX. Then, in June, they announced the renovated building would become home to their newest business venture, a restaurant called Magnolia Table. Since then, the couple also revealed that their beloved HGTV show Fixer Upper will soon come to an end, making the new restaurant even more exciting for superfans. Naturally, Joanna Gaines understands how thrilled people are about this project, so recently, she threw a tiny update our way.
Advertisement
In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Gaines wrote, "The restaurant is getting so close. Magnolia Table will be open soon and we can’t believe it?!?" The two photos accompanying the update showed her and Chip putting their handprints into a cement floor laid for the restaurant. That means one day "soon" we will be able to visit and see the HGTV stars handprints IRL. It'll be like a home renovator's version of Grauman's Chinese Theatre, but with a brunch menu. What could be better?
At this point, Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper, are practically running the town of Waco, TX. People travel there specifically to shop around at their Magnolia Market at the Silos, taste Joanna's sweets from her Silos Baking Co, and stay at their vacation rental, Magnolia House. Recently, the couple added yet another jewel in their glittering crown of Waco attractions with the purchase of an iconic cafe. According to Joanna Gaines' blog, the couple bought the Elite Cafe last year when it closed after almost 100 years of serving the people of Waco. Now, Chip and Joanna are working on transforming it into their own breakfast restaurant, and key details about the project were just shared.
In her most recent blog post, Joanna wrote that in addition to running their business, Magnolia Homes and keeping up with all their other ventures, this summer, she and Chip are primarily focused on getting their new breakfast cafe up and running. After admitting that they knew that jumping into the restaurant business was a risk — although we're not worried because everything these two touch seems to turn to gold — the designer went into the detail about why they chose transforming the Elite Cafe as their next big project. She explained that almost everyone in Waco has a memory at the cafe, including herself and her husband, so when in 2016, the restaurant closed its doors, the couple knew they "couldn't let a place with such a rich history be forgotten."
Advertisement
The biggest restaurant news that Joanna revealed on her blog is the cafe's new name and most importantly, what will be be on the menu. The couple chose to call the place Magnolia Table because they wanted the name to "convey the idea that all are welcome here." It also fits pretty seamlessly in with the rest of their Magnolia-branded businesses. Once it's open, which the pair hopes will happen at the end of 2017, Magnolia Table will serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Though we haven't gotten a peek at the full menu, Joanna did share some favorite items that will be offered like Chip's famous ham sandwich, the Farm Eggs Benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies, biscuits and crafted jams and butters.
Related Video:
Advertisement