Fixer Upper Is Ending & Fans' Hearts Need Renovations

Say it ain't so! The beloved home renovation show Fixer Upper is ending, and all of our hearts need some fixing up of their own. Joanna and Chip gained announced that the upcoming fifth season of the show will be its final one. Do you hear that sound? It's the sound of cries from the fandom of the HGTV hit. Can anyone shiplap our hearts back together?
On their blog, the DIY duo talked in-depth about their decision to end the successful show. "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses," they write. Sounds like could be planning new digital and brick-and-mortar enterprises, but they haven't announced anything yet.
One thing they are not doing is starting a skincare line. Joanna addresses this head-on when she says, "this has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment." Forgive us if we are bit bummed, as we would totally check out Joanna's skincare regimen.
Fan took to social media to vociferously display their sadness, anger, grief, and denial. Even our very own Sesali Bowen said, simply: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!" with accompanying crying gifs. We feel you, Sesali, we really do.
Wife: Are you drinking?!— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 26, 2017
Me: Chip and Joanna Gaines are quitting "Fixer Upper."
Wife: Pour me one.
The couple that mourns Fixer Upper together drinks together.
Me when I found out Joanna and Chip are ending Fixer Upper after season 5: pic.twitter.com/4hfT8uEPAC— Morgan Levenhagen (@morganel13) September 26, 2017
This Tyra gif never, ever becomes less useful.
Chip + Jo just announced that this is the last season of Fixer Upper and i'm just over here WAVING A GIANT WHITE FLAG, THAT'S ENOUGH TUESDAY— Dallas Ann (@miss_knierman) September 26, 2017
We surrender this day to the damning news cycle.
Fixer Upper is ending. The apocalypse is officially here. Life is meaningless. Throw away all the ship lap ITS USELESS NOW. pic.twitter.com/WfDu1BG446— Larissa Jane (@larissawoss) September 26, 2017
How many fans will be tearing the shiplap out of their walls tonight in anger?
Not to be dramatic, but Chip and Joanna ending Fixer Upper is literally the worst news I've heard in a long time— Ally Burdick (@allyburdick) September 26, 2017
Yes, it is 2017, and everything is bad.
