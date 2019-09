Fixer Upper Is Ending & Fans' Hearts Need Renovations

On their blog, the DIY duo talked in-depth about their decision to end the successful show. "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses," they write. Sounds like could be planning new digital and brick-and-mortar enterprises, but they haven't announced anything yet.