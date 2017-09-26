Story from TV Shows

Fixer Upper Is Ending & Fans' Hearts Need Renovations

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage.
Say it ain't so! The beloved home renovation show Fixer Upper is ending, and all of our hearts need some fixing up of their own. Joanna and Chip gained announced that the upcoming fifth season of the show will be its final one. Do you hear that sound? It's the sound of cries from the fandom of the HGTV hit. Can anyone shiplap our hearts back together?
On their blog, the DIY duo talked in-depth about their decision to end the successful show. "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses," they write. Sounds like could be planning new digital and brick-and-mortar enterprises, but they haven't announced anything yet.
One thing they are not doing is starting a skincare line. Joanna addresses this head-on when she says, "this has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment." Forgive us if we are bit bummed, as we would totally check out Joanna's skincare regimen.
Fan took to social media to vociferously display their sadness, anger, grief, and denial. Even our very own Sesali Bowen said, simply: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!" with accompanying crying gifs. We feel you, Sesali, we really do.
The couple that mourns Fixer Upper together drinks together.
This Tyra gif never, ever becomes less useful.
We surrender this day to the damning news cycle.
How many fans will be tearing the shiplap out of their walls tonight in anger?
Yes, it is 2017, and everything is bad.
