Joanna Gaines Just Gave Us Our First Look At Her Cookbook Cover

Update: Right after Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that their show Fixer Upper was entering its finale season, one half of the HGTV couple lifted our spirits by revealing her new project. In September, Joanna Gaines shared a picture on Instagram that showed her in the midst of a photo shoot for her forthcoming Magnolia Table cookbook. Since then, fans have been desperate for more details about the book, and finally, Gaines provided some.
This morning, the Fixer Upper star shared a first look at the cookbook's cover on Instagram, and she captioned the photo with information about when it will be available. Gaines wrote, "I finally get to share my new cookbook, Magnolia Table with you all! It will officially be out April 24th, 2018 just in time for Mother’s Day, but you can order it in advance today should you want to gift a pre-order this holiday season or if you want to ensure you get one hot off the press!" For fans who think this cover preview just isn't enough, Joanna Gaines has also shared a few early recipes on her blog, so you can start cooking ASAP.
