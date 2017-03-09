Joanna Gaines' New Collection For Pier 1 Is Cozy Perfection

Pier 1 Imports has announced a brand-new collection by none other than Joanna Gaines, host of HGTV's Fixer Upper and co-owner of Magnolia Homes with her husband Chip. She's launched a line of rugs and pillows from Magnolia Home together with the furniture retailer — and we want to curl up with every single one of these cozy finds.
"We hope this assortment of plush, durable fabrics and rustic, wool blends will continue to inspire our customers to discover endless possibilities for their home," Cathy David, the furniture-and-decor retailer's executive vice president of merchandising, said in a statement.
Gaines' simple, down-to-earth style is a major influence on the collection. She partnered with Loloi, an award-winning pillow and rug manufacturer, to create the line. The assortment includes more than 40 rugs and pillows available in-store, plus over 110 more styles online. Everything is now available at pier1.com and will hit stores on April 17.
We love the rich textures of the pillows, the patterned rugs, and the earthy colors. Check out photos of our favorite picks from the line, ahead — then start dreaming about how they'll fit into your home.