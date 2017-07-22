Joanna Gaines Is The Victim Of Fake News About A Beauty Line

There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line. I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time. You can help! Please spread the word by sharing, re-posting, and/or re-tweeting this post and send any information regarding the fake news websites or sponsored ads to reporting@magnoliamarket.com. #dontbuythecream #seasonfiveiscoming

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT