Joanna Gaines Is The Victim Of Fake News About A Beauty Line

It is actually the second time that Gaines has been beset by false gossip of her impending exit. Back in April, she had to shoot down rumors that she was starting a line of face creams. She also confirmed that her and Chip, her husband and other half of the Fixer Upper duo, are filming season 5 of the hit HGTV show. In the meanwhile, fans of Gaines' rustic, cozy aesthetic can look forward to her spinoff Behind The Design , which will be centered on her design work during a renovation. Mega-fans can also make the pilgrimage down to Waco, Texas to visit their new breakfast restaurant Magnolia Table.