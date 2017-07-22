Joanna Gaines Is The Victim Of Fake News About A Beauty Line

Fixer Upper lovers, fear not, rumors of Joanna Gaines' departure from the show have been greatly exaggerated. The popularizer of shiplap is not – I repeat – is not leaving Fixer Upper to launch her own beauty line. She took to Instagram to set the record straight, writing "there have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line. I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time."
She's also encouraging her fan to fight back against the rumors by reporting incidents of these rumors to her site."You can help! Please spread the word by sharing, re-posting, and/or re-tweeting this post and send any information regarding the fake news websites or sponsored ads to reporting@magnoliamarket.com." Even Joanna Gaines isn't immune from the tide of #fakenews all over the internet.
It is actually the second time that Gaines has been beset by false gossip of her impending exit. Back in April, she had to shoot down rumors that she was starting a line of face creams. She also confirmed that her and Chip, her husband and other half of the Fixer Upper duo, are filming season 5 of the hit HGTV show. In the meanwhile, fans of Gaines' rustic, cozy aesthetic can look forward to her spinoff Behind The Design, which will be centered on her design work during a renovation. Mega-fans can also make the pilgrimage down to Waco, Texas to visit their new breakfast restaurant Magnolia Table.
