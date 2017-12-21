You HAVE To Try These Alternatives To Kylie Jenner's Sold-Out Lip Kits

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
Whether she's getting inked or changing her hair color for the umpteenth time, Kylie Jenner has a dynamic beauty history — one that's been well-documented on this site. But nothing has caused more of a frenzy than the social media star's coveted lips — and the shades with which she adorns them. Case in point: Jenner's many sold-out Lip Kit and gloss collections.
When Jenner first launched her line of liquid lipsticks and matching lipliners last year, the entire stock of product sold out immediately, and dozens began to resurface on eBay for more than 10 times their original price. The online explosion occurred once again when Jenner dropped her trio of glosses — they retail for $15 each on her website.
We're not at all surprised by the popularity of Jenner's cosmetics debut, not only because of her star power but also because of the quality of the products. The Lip Kit shades are trendy but wearable, and the formula is opaque and long-lasting.
Unfortunately, many of Jenner's shades are out of stock, but you can follow Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram account to keep tabs on the supply (or hop on her app for first dibs on restock information). If you simply cannot wait to start sporting the hues, however, we've gathered a few alternatives that could pass for the real deal. Check 'em out, ahead.